New Delhi: Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal on Monday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi during his ongoing visit to India. As per the Indian Navy, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal is on an official visit to India that commenced on October 23 and will last till October 29.

During his visit, Admiral Iqbal will interact with his Indian counterpart, Chief of Defence Staff and other high-ranking officials. He will hold bilateral talks, issues relating to joint cooperative efforts like Coordinated Patrol along International Maritime Boundary Line, bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR, conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations.

On completion of engagements in Delhi, Admiral Iqbal is scheduled to visit Mumbai, where he will meet with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and visit Flagship of Western Naval Command. Later, the visiting dignitary would proceed to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to witness training activities and interact with Commandant, DSSC.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture and multitudes of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding, that goes beyond strategic ties.

Both countries are jointly celebrating Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Victory in Bangladesh Liberation War and 1971 War this year.

A host of joint activities have been conducted which include reciprocal ship visits by both navies and participation in Republic Day Parade 2021 at New Delhi by Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent and gifting of WAR memorabilia.

During the last quarter of 2021, the conduct of talks by Bangladesh War Veterans at Naval War College and Indian Naval Academy and participation of Indian Armed Forces contingent and Band in 'Victory Day Celebrations' in Bangladesh are planned.