Nashik (Maharashtra): India resumed exporting onions to Bangladesh on Saturday. Earlier, Bangladesh had stopped it due to the high supply of onions in the local market.

An average of 80,000 to 90,000 quintals of onions flood the Bangladesh market from the Nashik district in Maharashtra. Bangladesh had stopped the import of Indian onions for the last three months. As a result, the price of onions remained stable in Indian domestic markets. However, now that the export of onions is about to start, there is a possibility of a slight increase in prices, onion exporters commented.

At present, the price of onions per quintal is between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,700. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are important markets for Indian onions globally. However, in Bangladesh, prices have come down this year due to the large market for local onions. The ban was imposed in Bangladesh this year as local onions were in high demand in the market.