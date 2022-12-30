Bengaluru: The Bangalore Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday arrested 8 people including two foreigners in three separate cases of drug peddling in the wake of the upcoming new year celebrations. As informed by City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, a total of Rs 6 crore worth of various types of narcotics was seized from the arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Sabastin, Anthony, Ramanna, Irfan, Bhasha, Muhammad, and Ilyas. The seized drugs include 2.5 kg of MDMA crystal, 350 ecstasy pills, 4 kg of hashish oil, 440 grams of charas, and 7 kg of marijuana. As informed by the police officials who executed the confiscation and arrests, the accused were peddling drugs in Kottanur, Banasawadi, and Electronic City police stations.

They further informed that in the purview of the new year celebrations, the arrested bought drugs from Goa, Delhi, and Hyderabad. These drugs were kept hidden in a rented house in Kottanur. They purportedly intended on earning money by selling drugs at double prices through a systematic network, Reddy further said.