Hyderabad: Creating a new record in entire Telangana, the Bandlaguda Ganesh laddu in Rangareddy district fetched Rs. 69.80 lakh thereby surpassig even the Alwal laddu which broke the record of Balapur laddu earlier this festival season. A team of bidders spent the whopping Rs. 69.80 lakh for the Ganesh laddu in the auction held at Bandlaguda in Rajendranagar limits here. The incident created a sensation in Telangana here as Bandlaguda laddu fetched a surprise amount beating all expectations.

The Alwal laddu stood in second place with Rs. 45.99 lakh following by Old City's Balapur laddu in third place with Rs. 24.60 lakh in the respective auctions.

One Dr. Saji DiSouza and his friends bid for the Bandlaguda laddu by quoting the huge amount of Rs. 69.80 lakh. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Saji said that he was very happy to get the coveted laddu. The temple officials expressed happiness over the record price that the laddu fetched. Organizers said that the money received from the laddu auction will be used for the welfare of poor people through the RV Diya Charitable Trust.

Secunderabad's Alwal laddu, in the auction held on Saturday, was bid for Rs 45,99,999, just one rupee short of a half crore. Venkata Rao and Geeta Priya, a couple, had spent such a huge amount and got the laddu. It may be recalled the famed Balapur Laddu fetched Rs 24.60 lakh in the Ganesh festival auction held in Hyderabad Old City here on Friday. Vangeti Lakshma Reddy, a member of Utsava Samithi, got Balapur Laddu for Rs. 24 lakh 60 thousand in the auction held on Friday. The laddu auction was held in the presence of thousands of devotees and fellow bidders gathered on the occasion.