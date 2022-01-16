Bandipora: Sajjad Gul, a young journalist from Bandipora arrested for posting a protest video on social media, has been subjected to another FIR a day after he was granted bail by a local court in Bandipora district on Saturday. Gul was still in police custody while this fresh FIR was lodged against him under sections 149, 148, 147, 153B, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday, as informed by his lawyer, Omar Ronga.

Sajjad Gul has been in the custody of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the last ten days. According to police sources, Gul had posted a video on social media which showed the family members and relatives of militant commander Saleem Pare, who was killed in the Ajak clash, claiming that he was killed in a fake encounter. Alleging that the video promoted anti-national sentiments, Sajjad Gul was arrested by police two days later. Earlier, a police official had also said in a statement that Gul runs a Twitter account that frequently tweets against the government.

Gul's lawyer said that he plans to take the matter to the court, while also clarifying that Sajjad was not released from the police custody even after being granted bail by the Bandipora Court. The Kashmir Press Club has also recently expressed serious concerns over the state of journalism in the country and urged the authorities to drop charges against Gul.

