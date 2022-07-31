Udaipur(Rajasthan): A rare banded racer snake called the Indian Krait was spotted for the first time in Dalot by Sarpamitra Luv Kumar Jain of Pratapgarh district on Sunday. It was rescued from a shop located on Raipur Road.

A snake expert Dharmendra Vyas said, "It is not common to see a banded racer in Rajasthan. It mainly lives in dry areas on the outskirts of the city and around agricultural areas. The banded racer looks reddish-brown in colour. It is known as Indian Krait with identical circles that look like a cobra. It can be easily recognized by the white-coloured band on the front part of the body. It changes its colour as it grows older. This unusual snake looked a little different when it was rescued for the first time," he added.

