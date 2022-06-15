Banaskantha (Gujarat): After a long spell of scorching summer heat, several parts of Gujarat, including Deesa taluka in the Banaskantha district of the state, were lashed by the season's first monsoon shower, giving much-needed respite to farmers and people. Although the rain brought relief to people, something strange put people in awe.

Several farmlands under Deesa taluka in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat were flooded with dead fish, leaving farmers clueless about where they came from. Some said that along with downpours, fish also came and fell on farmlands. This strange phenomenon was reported at Khetwa village under Deesa taluka. They saw the unusual happening while they were engaged in harvesting millet crops. Later, it became the talking point among people of the area. Several pictures of the fish lying in the millet fields were doing rounds in the social media circle.

People thronged the Khetwa village (Bhildi) in hordes to see the fish lying in the millet field. All fish were found dead. Now, it remains to be seen whether fish came down along with the rain or were thrown by someone in the area, said a villager.