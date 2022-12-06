Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronging the Mahakal temple in Ujjain will not be allowed to take cell phones inside the temple premises. People visiting the shrine were earlier found engaged in making short videos, leading to undermining the security aspect of the shrine, as well as the making of reels on the temple premises also created controversy. The ban on mobile phones will be effective from December 20, 2022. Apart from this, devotees visiting the famous Lord Shiva shrine between December 24, 2022, and January 5, 2023, will not be allowed to the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple.

Read: Kamal Nath alleges corruption in 'Mahakal Lok' project, Lokayukta serves notice to officials

"People visiting the shrine will not be allowed to take mobile phones inside the Mahakal temple. We will make alternative arrangements for the safekeeping of mobiles later on. This new rule will be applicable to all, including priests of the temple. We adopt the model followed by other major temples in the country for the safe custody of the cell phones of devotees visiting the Mahakal temple. A fine will be imposed for violating the rules," Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said.

Besides, the temple management committee in its meeting held recently also decided to increase the prices of laddoo prasad (offerings) by Rs 60. After the hike in the price of the laddoo, it will cost Rs 360 per kilo whereas the previous rate was Rs 300 per kg. This decision has been taken to reduce the losses. A loss of Rs 74 per kilo could be reduced to Rs 14 per kilo after increasing the price of laddoos by Rs 60 per kg, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, who is also the chairman of the Temple Management Committee.