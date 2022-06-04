New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-moto cognizance of a misogynistic advertisement of a perfume brand being played repeatedly in mass media, stated the notice from DCW chairman Swati Maliwal.

"The said advertisement shows a boy and a girl, apparently a couple sitting on a bed when four more boys enter the room. One boy asks, "Shot mara lagta hai!", the boy sitting on the bed says, "Ha mara na ". Then the first boy says "Ab hamari bari" and moves towards the girl. The girl appears to be shocked and uncomfortable on the series of events. Thereafter, the boy picks up a bottle of a body spray named 'Shot' and the girl looks visibly relieved as she just got saved from getting gang raped!", said DCW.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday ordered the suspension of the controversial deodorant advertisement and has also initiated an inquiry as per the advertising code. According to DCW, this advertisement is clearly promoting sexual violence against women and girls and encouraging a rapist mentality amongst men. "The advertisement is cringe-worthy, and should not be allowed to be played on mass media", wrote DCW.

The DCW has registered an FIR into the matter and has also sought detailed action taken report on the matter by June 9.The DCW has also written to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur about the controversial advertisement. "I request you to kindly urgently act on the matter. These advertisements need to be taken off air without any further delay. Also, robust systems should be built to ensure certain check and

balances to make sure that such filthy advertisements that promote rape culture are never played again on mass media", wrote the DCW letter to Anurag Thakur.

"One of the ways to ensure that companies refrain from playing such dirty tactics for cheap publicity would be to impose a heavy penalty on this particular company for its anti-women advertisement. I am of the view that this step of the Government will create a strong deterrence and discourage other companies from creating similar cringe-worthy misogynistic advertisements," added DCW.