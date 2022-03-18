Mumbai: As a part of an all-inclusive initiative for the third gender minority, the cafe 'Bambai Nazariya': A Mumbai cafe run by Transgenders is winning hearts. 'Nazariya' employs only transgenders to be a part of their working team. In this cafe located in Versova in Andheri West, part of the economic capital, every member of the working team right from the chef to the receptionist is a transgender woman.

'Bambai Nazariya': Mumbai cafe run by Transgenders wins hearts of foodies

Started by Diego Miranda two months ago, the cafe has caught a lot of positive limelight in the city in a very short span of time. He says that he derived the inspiration to start a cafe of this kind from his father's wish to do something for the transgender community. Diego's efforts to employ the much-neglected community are not the only factor deriving attention to this cafe - the food that's served here has gotten people hooked to it too.

Sunya Jadhav, who works as a Chef here, says that the Misal Pav she makes is something people come for from even far away places. "We have a lot of delicacies here, but the Misal Pav has gained so much popularity. I am glad people like it," she adds. Sunya has been a social worker in the past and was deprived of a well-paying job despite her talent and experience. With this opportunity where she also got to explore cooking as her talent while also getting to work amid her community.

Though there has been a lot of supposed acceptance for the third gender in Indian society in the past few years, the community still struggles with finding proper employment opportunities across the country. Thankful for the opportunity she got, Akshara Bhagne - another trans person who works as the receptionist at the cafe, appreciates the founder's attempt to promote acceptance of her community in society through this initiative. "I pray to God that everyone's perspective towards our community changes just like Diego sir's did, and we gain more acceptance," she said.

Akshara also said that the cafe has been named 'Bambai Nazariya' with an aim to convert Bombay's 'Nazariya', which in Hindi translates to perspective. The interior of the cafe is also well designed with careful old-charm aesthetics, adding another appealing factor to the place.

Also read: Mumbai police band enthrals netizens with 'Srivalli' song