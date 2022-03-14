Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Ranjana Pandey in charge woman principal of Ballia Primary School in Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended for slapping as well as hitting a male teacher with a slipper at an event organized on March 9. The function Nari Chaupal (women's meeting) was organized at Block Resource Centre, Chilkahar, in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on March 9.

Errant woman principal of Ballia school, another teacher suspended in a slapping case

A video of the 'slapping incident' had then gone viral. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has placed Ranjana Pandey under suspension. A reply was also sought from three education officers in the matter and thereafter the BSA suspended the in-charge principal of Primary School at Sawan in Ballia district of the state.

During the program, the erring school principal Ranjana Pandey snatched the mike from a male teacher; who was also anchoring the event, and attempted to put forward her view. Thereafter, a heated argument ensued between Ranjana and who was anchoring the event, on the dais. In a fit of rage, the principal slapped the anchor and also hit him with a slipper. Objecting to the 'behavior' several male and female teachers, including assistant teacher of Dandepur Primary School Manvendra Singh meddled in the matter. The video of which went viral showed that the erring woman principal was not paying heed to other teachers' requests.

Taking cognizance of the matter, BSA Shivnarayan Singh asked two education officers as well as one education official of the particular area where the incident happened, to file a reply in the incident. Education officers Vanshidhar Shrivastava, Awadesh Kumar Rai, and Dharmendra Kumar were asked to probe the incident and submit the report in the matter.

During their suspension period, in-charge principal Ranjana Pandey has been attached to Bharthipur Primary School and assistant teacher Manvendra Singh has been asked to give his service at Pandeypur Composite School. The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has suspended both the teachers Ranjana and Manvendra. In the suspension period, both teachers will be given pay as per the sustenance allowance under the Financial provision from Section (2) to Section (4) as well as (53).