Ujjain (MP): Bajrang Dal workers Tuesday created a ruckus at the main entrance of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain following the scheduled visit of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherjee to the temple to offer prayers ahead of the release of their movie Brahmastra on September 9.

The activists were thrashed by the police and dispersed from the site while all three celebrities were safely shifted to Ujjain collector's house. Bajrang Dal official Ankit Choubey said: "We will not allow Ranbir Kapoor to enter the temple as he made derogatory comments about 'Gau mata' and said eating beef is a good thing.

Also read: Watch: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enroute to Ujjain to seek blessings of Mahakaleshwar

We are here to show him black flag and will not allow a beef eater to enter the temple and the administration also has to answer how beef eaters were allowed to enter the temple." In 2011, during the promotion of his film ‘Rockstar’, Ranbir Kapoor had given an interview where he talked about his love for food, especially beef.

Bajrang Dal protests against Ranbir, Alia on their visit to Mahakaleshwar temple

“My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," Ranbir had said then. The couple and the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji travelled to Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before the release of their movie 'Brahmastra' on September 9.

Brahmastra features Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film marks the first of the three-part series planned. It also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role while it is also rumoured that Deepika Padukone is also in the film.