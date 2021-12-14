Gujarat: Bajrang Dal activists have burnt down banners of Pakistani food festival put up by a restaurant in Surat. The right wing group also made the restaurant owner apologise over the incident. The video of Bajrang Dal workers burning the banners has gone viral.

Bajrang Dal workers burning down the banners

The right wing group also made the restaurant owner apologise over the incident that took place ion Monday.

The Bajarang dal leaders also warned the restaurant owner not to repeat the incident again. Some activists of Bajrang Dal, reached the spot chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and ' Har Har Mahadev' and set it on fire.

Former Surat Congress councillor Aslam Saikalwala also became sarcastic over the incident and posted the same video on his social media handle.

Congress councillor sarcastically remarked, "the BJP and their sister organisation, who call themselves patriots, might agree with this hoarding but many people like me will not agree with this 'Pakistan Food Festival'. Had such hoardings been put up by an opponent of the BJP? the party and its allies would not have shied away from proving that the person is now a "traitor".

South Gujarat Bajrang Dal president Deviprasad Dubey said, "such festivals would not be tolerated. Our activists took down the banner from the building and set it on fire. The restaurant has apologised."