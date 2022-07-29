Vaishali: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Bajrang Dal members on Thursday for allegedly beating up six Muslim men disguised as 'seers'. The Muslim men dressed as Sadhus were caught begging outside a Hindu temple in Hajipur on Tuesday, 26th July. The District President of Bajrang Dal Aryan Singh along with other members grew suspicious of them and upon learning that they aren't Hindus, thrashed them with wooden sticks.

BAJRANG DAL WORKER ARYAN SINGH ON SUSPECTED YOUTHS ASSAULTED CASE IN VAISHALI

Aryan Singh and other Vishva Hindu Parishad workers also made a video of the assault and uploaded it on social media. Police have registered a complaint against the accused for disrupting communal harmony. "We have learned that some persons were nabbed from the Kadam Ghat and brutally assaulted by a group of people. A video of this incident also went viral on social media. We have registered an FIR against one person under the IT Act and further investigation is underway," shared Raghav Dayal, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Vaishali (Sadar).

The prime accused in his defense said, "They are Rohingya Muslims and posed as saints to create trouble in the pious month of Shravan. We have just beaten them to find out the truth but they are openly slitting throats". Aryan Singh handed over the men to police for further interrogation. The Police after initial interrogation released them on bond. The matter is now investigated from all possible angles.

The arrested Muslims, however, denied any connection with terrorist organisations and said they are just petty beggars and forged identity to earn more.