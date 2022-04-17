Bhiwani (Haryana): A tomb (mazaar) was allegedly vandalised and an idol of Hanuman was installed in it in the Bhiwani district of Haryana on Saturday. The incident happened at Dhana Road where, on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, some Bajrang Dal workers broke into a tomb and installed an idol of Hanuman there. Police are investigating the matter.

Bhiwani SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said they are probing the matter from every angle. "We received information about the incident on dial 112. When we investigated on the spot, we found an inauguration board of a temple installed there. Besides, its caretaker, as well as the person who built the structure, are Hindu. We are now probing what exactly the matter is. Whether it was a Pir Mazaar or not?" the SP said.

