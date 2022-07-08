New Delhi: The youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal today, launched helpline numbers for those getting threats from Jihadi elements. The helplines have been issued for 20 locations and more will be issued in a day or two as informed by Vinod Bansal, the national spokesperson of the VHP. The organization has decided to start helpline numbers. The VHP has divided its working area into 44 ‘Pranths’ according to the population of a state and plans to have at least one helpline number for Hindus in every region.

The decision comes in wake of the killing of Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur and other people getting threat calls for supporting Nupur Sharma. Though Nupur Sharma was suspended from the post of BJP spokesperson by party leadership, the VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal have been continuously supporting her.

Even after the Supreme Court’s observations slammed Nupur Sharma and held her responsible for the killing of a person and other violent incidents post her remarks on Prophet, the RSS affiliate organization stood by her and expressed disappointment over the apex court’s observation. Now, the Youth wing of VHP has launched the helpline numbers for Hindus getting any kind of threat calls for supporting Nupur Sharma or any Hindu-related cause.

“We have seen that incidents of threatening, beating, and even killing of Hindus by Jihadi elements have increased in the last few days. An effort to terrorize people in the name of Jihad and Islam is going on. So the VHP has decided that our Bajrang Dal workers will take the responsibility to provide security to Hindus all across the country. They have already been actively working but for the information of people, we have started helpline numbers on which they can call for any kind of assistance after they face a threat or receive any threat call” said Vinod Bansal.

He further informed that the helpline and assistance should not be mistaken in such a way that Bajrang Dal will be holding arms in their own hands. They will assist and coordinate with the authorities to ensure the security of Hindus facing threats. “There is no need to be scared, now is the time for bravery and not migration. If somebody needs any kind of help or assistance, Bajrang Dal workers will strongly stand with them” he added.

The VHP Delhi unit has also announced a protest march in the national capital on Saturday against incidents of killings and violence against Hindus in recent days.