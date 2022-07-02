Gurugram: Four people, including functionaries of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, failed to appear before the police here on Saturday in connection with the alleged raising of provocative slogans during a protest against the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, officials said. Hindu outfits like the VHP and Bajrang Dal have been holding protests in various parts of the country against the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal on Tuesday by two men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Ajit Singh, district president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Yashwant Shekhawat, district minister of the outfit, Abhishek Gaur, district convenor of Bajrang Dal and BJP's former executive district president Kulbhushan Bhardwaj were issued notice under Section 41 of CrPC to appear at the city police station at 11 am on Saturday to join the investigation, but none of them appeared, they said. Police are now preparing to issue a second notice for Monday.

The Gurugram police had on Friday registered an FIR against the members of the two outfits who had organised a rally protesting against the Udaipur killing on June 29. The police claimed that the protesters raised slogans against a particular community and a video of the incident had appeared online. Meanwhile, the district police have stepped up security as two protests have been announced in Manesar, including one against the Udaipur killing.

More than 1000 security personnel will be deployed and senior police officers are also in contact with the organisers to maintain order. A panchayat 'Against Jihadi Mindset' has been called at Bhishm Das Ashram in Manesar on Sunday at 10 am. Police sources said that villagers of surrounding villages including the members of Hindu outfits are likely to participate in the panchayat.

Local intelligence reports have indicated the possibility of ruckus by those participating in the panchayat, sources said. Another protest is on outside Manesar Tehsil against 1810-acre land acquisition of village Kasan and nearby area, they said. Manbir Singh, DCP-Manesar, said adequate steps were being and they were hopeful that the protests will be held peacefully.

We have a sufficient number of cops which will be deployed under the supervision of ACP rank officers. Yes, we beefed up security as precautionary. The situation is under control, added DCP Singh. The VHP also announced a demonstration in Jaipur on Sunday. Several shops and commercial establishments were shut in major cities of Chhattisgarh on Saturday amid the statewide bandh called by right-wing organisations to protest against the Udaipur killing.

According to the police, the bandh was observed peacefully and no untoward incident was reported so far from any part of the state. The opposition BJP leaders were also seen on roads with VHP and Bajrang Dal activists appealing to people to keep their establishments shut. The right-wing activists carrying saffron flags marched on foot and rode motorcycles at many places, including Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Mahasamund, Kanker, Dhamtari, Bemetara, Raigarh and Korba, shouting slogans for capital punishment to the accused in the Udaipur killing.

Former MLA and BJP leader Srichand Sundarani, who took part in the protest in Jai Stambh Chowk, said, There is anger among the people in the country over the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal. Those who were involved in the heinous offence will be given a fitting reply." Meanwhile, the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh said the entire country has condemned the barbaric incident and slammed the BJP for ''politicising'' it. (With Agency Inputs)