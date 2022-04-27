Gwalior: Former national convener of Bajrang Dal and organization in charge of Maharashtra, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, has targeted the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row.

Pawaiya who was in Madhya Pradesh's Indore said that the “everyone's faith is respected in this country, but there will be opposition to the privileges being given to the people of a particular religion” while referring to calls to ban loudspeakers at mosques and threats by the rightwing to sing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques. “If special rights are given to a particular religion, then people will not tolerate it. By giving the slogan of brotherhood, if one brother asks for special rights, then it is not right,” he said.

Pawaiya supported Hindutva organizations' call to recite Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. “If the government wants that there should be communal harmony in the country and the state, then giving special rights in the name of religion will have to be stopped. If a particular person has been given permission to play a loudspeaker in the name of religion, we will also play loudspeakers in the middle of the road.

There can be no brotherhood in this country as long as there continues to be grandeur and hooliganism in the name of religion. This is not the era of former Prime Minister Nehru and his family. It is Narendra Modi's era in India now," he added.

Also read: Parties raking up Hanuman Chalisa recitation, Azan to gain political mileage: Mathura mosque secy