New Delhi: Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on Thursday launched the nationwide drive under the banner of ‘Join Bajrang Dal Abhiyan'.

Central Secretary General Milind Parande said, "We are launching the nationwide drive under the banner of ‘Join Bajrang Dal Abhiyan’ to make it easier for the youth of the country to join this organization and make their proactive contributions to the cause of protection, preservation, and promotion of the Desh-Dharma-Sanskriti."

"For this, Hindu youth in the age group of 15 to 35 years need to tap into our official website by clicking the ‘Join Bajrangdal’ icon and upload the necessary information," said VHP in a statement.

Our Karyakartas will then get in touch with them as soon as possible, and based on the interest, abilities, skills, and availability of time in the hands of the approaching youth, will tie with them and allot work matching their aptitude and temperament for the cause of Rashtra and Dharma, it added.