Bengaluru: Police have arrested six people in the alleged murder of a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist who was stabbed to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Sunday evening. Local Superintendent of Police, Laxmi Prasad identified the arrested youth as Mohammed Kashif (30), Sayed Nadeem (20), Asifullah Khan (22), Rehan Sharef (22), Nihan (21), and Abdul Afnan (21).

"So far, 12 people had been detained and questioned, and on the basis of their statements as well as statements of a few eyewitnesses, the (six) arrests have been made," the SP said in a press conference. The curfew has also been extended in Shivamogga city for two more days.

As per the police, the accused came in a car, chased Harsha, and killed him near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogga district at around 9 pm on February 20. The arrest and subsequent questioning of a friend of one of the accused led to the arrests of six people in connection with the alleged murder. A CCTV video of police detaining the accused's companion near his home went viral on social media. The companion led police to the arrest of the accused. The clip was recorded at around 3 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Renukacharya from Honnali, Karnataka alleged that Congress was behind the murder of Harsha. "He was killed because of DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad and other Congress leaders. I urge the Home Minister to hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA)," the BJP MP said.

He had earlier announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the kin of Harsha. "The loss of Harsha, a young activist from Bajrang Dal, is just as sad as losing my son. I am always with Harsha's family. I am giving Rs 2,00,000 to Harsha's family," the MP tweeted. "We cannot bring Harsha's life back. I had announced Rs 2 lakh yesterday. Now I personally announce Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh from Honnali BJP. I will visit Harsha's home on Thursday and will hand over a total of Rs 6 lakh compensation," he said in another tweet today.

Bharat Shetty, MLA from Mangaluru North donated his monthly salary to Harsha's family. "We have lost our young Karyakarta. The least we can do is to support his family. Donating my one month salary and allowances to the family of Harsha. Will stand by his family in this hour of grief", he tweeted.

Earlier, speaking to the media at Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Our police personnel are efficiently performing their duties. They are investigating the case in all dimensions. We appealed to the people not to disturb the peace. The government will surely arrest all the accused. We will also take action against the group of people who pelted stones. I directed the police department to make sure if there is any link between hijab row or not and find out who provided money and vehicle to the accused", he said.

