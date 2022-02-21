Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka
Published on: 12 minutes ago
Bajrang Dal activist allegedly murdered in Karnataka
Published on: 12 minutes ago
Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga.
Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.
Meanwhile, some miscreants burnt several vehicles in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city. A fire brigade team has reached the spot to douse the fire.
More details are awaited.....
Loading...