Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.

Meanwhile, some miscreants burnt several vehicles in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city. A fire brigade team has reached the spot to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.....