New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Abu Bakr, who has been accused of conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in various parts of India. The bench of Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana denied the bail plea. Rana asserted that "The investigation against the accused is not yet completed, therefore he cannot be granted bail", ruling out any chances of relief for the accused.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on September 14, 2021 arrested a total of six suspected terrorists. According to the police, two out of the six received training in Pakistan and many Indian cities, including Delhi, were included in their target list. The six in the question are Jan Mohammad Sheikh, Osama alias Sami, Moolchand alias Sidhu, Zeeshan Qamar, Mahammad Abu Bakr, and Mohammad Amir Javed. The Special Cell has identified Sami and Qamar as having returned from Pakistan with training.

It further detailed that the duo was taken to Pakistan vias Muscat, Oman. Explosives and foreign weapons were also discovered from the two.

