Chandigarh: Authorities did not immediately release Punjab former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot following some newly added sections in the forest scam case not finding a mention in the bail order given by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. The jail officials are taking steps to release the former minister once the issue is resolved. Dharamsot is likely to be released by Wednesday evening.

Hurdles cropped up in releasing the former minister due to new sections having been added in the case FIR against the accused persons in the forest scam, sources said. Due to this, the authorities once again approached the High Court for further directions. The High Court has issued a new bail order duly including the new sections added in the FIR. Now, the jail authorities are initiating steps to release Dharamsot by evening.

Recently, the vigilance wing of Punjab arrested one Nitin Bansal and added sections 420, 465, 467 and 468 in the FIR. Following this, the jail administration said that these sections were not included in the order of the High Court regarding bail given to Dharamsot.

Former Minister Dharamsot was accused of committing the scam in the forest department. There are allegations that the former minister took commissions in all aspects - from cutting trees to planting saplings. It may be recalled Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was the minister during Captain Amarinder Singh's Government.