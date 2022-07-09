Puri: Bahuda Yatra, the return of the Holy Trinity, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, to their abode Srimandir commenced on Saturday after a seven-day-long sojourn at Gundicha temple in Puri. After witnessing a grand spectacle on the occasion of Srigundicha, devotees are all charged up to pull the three chariots of the deities back to their abode Srimandir, after a seven-day sojourn of the Trinity at Gundicha temple.

'Bahuda' in Odia means 'return'. Security has been beefed up around Puri to ensure smooth conduct of the Bahuda Yatra. The annual nine-day festival wherein the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra are pulled from and to the Puri Jagannath temple is called the Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra is one of the biggest religious events across the country held in one of the four major pilgrimages or the Chard Dhams in the country- the Puri Jagannath temple.

Also read: Bahuda Yatra: Lord Jagannath's return to his abode in Puri

This nine-day journey consists of Lord Jagannath's procession to Gundicha temple (his birthplace), his stay there and his return to the Jagannath temple. The journey commences with Trinity's return to their abode on the 10th day of the Lunar fortnight of Odia month Ashadha, in a procession known as the Bahuda Yatra. It begins on the night of the ninth day, preparations for which begin much before.

As per traditions, the chariots are pulled from the southern gate of the Gundicha temple known as Nakachanadwar. Devi Subhadra's chariot is pulled first followed by that of Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath. The Bahuda Yatra is also known among the masses as the Car Returning Festival. After final rituals at the Gundicha temple, the deities are taken towards their chariots by servitors, in a ceremony known as 'Dhadi Pahandi'.