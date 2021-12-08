Varanasi: Manish Mishra, the nephew of Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra, was arrested from the Bhadohi area of Varanasi late on Tuesday night. Police said Manish was arrested for forcibly entering the house of a female singer from Jaitpura who had lodged a complaint of gangrape at Bhadohi Gopiganj police station against MLA Vijay Mishra, his son Vishnu Mishra and his nephew's son Vikas on October 18 last year. Manish will be presented before a court on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, Manish along with more than a dozen people entered her house and threatened her with murder while pressurizing her to withdraw the case. Police said that a case was registered against 14 people including Manish Mishra in Jaitpura police station area of ​​Varanasi. Soon after police started to look for Manish and a notice was also pasted at his house for the attachment action.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesha total of 18 cases are registered against Manish including the murder of Rameshwar Pandey, brother of Gorakhnath Pandey, who was BJP MLA in 2008.

While Vijay Mishra is in jail, his son Vishnu is absconding and Vikas is on bail.