Meerut: A Bagpat engineer Rohit Sharma made an electric bike of 13 feet long. Rohit claimed that the bike takes just 2 hours to charge and can run up to 1080 kms on a single charge and can be recharged with solar energy. Rohit has named the bike Mahabal and has applied to be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Rohit said that his bike is the longest bike in the world and has a top speed of 120 kilometres per hour while at the same time it has the capacity to lift 700 kg. He said, "I made this bike with my scholarship and pocket money. Despite being tall and bulky, the pickup of this bike is excellent. The bike takes just 3 seconds to reach the speed of 0 to 40 kmph."

Rohit has completed his BTech Mechanical from Delhi Institute of Engineering College, Meerut. According to Rohit, his bike is the world's largest powerful electronic bike which is completely eco-friendly. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said that, it took him only 45 to 50 days to make the bike, while the cost of the bike was up to Rs 1.2 lakhs. People have now reached his house to have a look at his bike.