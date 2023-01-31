Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Putting all speculations to rest, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham disclosed that he will tie the nuptial knot soon. "But it will not be possible for me to extend an invitation to everyone. People can watch my marriage ceremony sitting in the confines of their homes. They can watch it on a TV set," said Shastri. The country's well-known mythological storyteller Pandit Dhirendra Shastri belonging to Bageshwar Dham has put all the speculations to rest about his marriage. These days his followers were eager to know when and with whom he will get married.

Now, it came from the horse's mouth. The 26-year-old Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri while issuing a statement said, "I will be getting married soon." While conducting a religious discourse held at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he spoke about his proposed marriage. Pandit Dhirendra Shastri spilled the closely guarded secrets amid the presence of scores of disciples, who had gathered to listen to his religious discourse.

"People talk about my marriage. After all, I am not a saint. I am a simple person. I offer my service and stay near the feet of the Lord Balaji. God in His incarnation lived a married life on earth. Several saints and seers passed through four stages of life--Brahmacharya, Gṛhastha, Vanaprastha and Sannyasa--so, I will be married soon. But, I will not extend invitations to everyone because, who will take care of the guests. It will be broadcast live, people can see my marriage ceremony on their TV sets."