Prayagraj: Seer of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri reached Prayagraj on Thursday and took a holy dip at the Sangam confluence. After taking the dip, he was called on by prominent saints and religious leaders. Dhirendra Shastri visited the camp of Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das alias Satua Baba, head of the organizing committee at the Khakchowk of the city. Thereafter, Shastri visited the camp set up by Swami Vasudevanand, a member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Sources said that Shastri also went to the camp of Swami Raghavacharya of Acharya Bada. Besides, he also visited the camp of his Guru Swami Rambhadracharya. Shastri was also planning to visit the VHP camp as well. In the afternoon, he attended Maa Sheetla Kripa Mahotsav at Kunparpatti Sona Bhawan at Meja, Yamunapar.

On the concluding day of the Maa Sheetla Kripa Mahotsav at Kunwarpatti in Meja, a religious discourse program was organized by Dhirendra Shastri. Senior officials from the administration were supervising the arrangement at the function. Meanwhile, putting all speculations to rest, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham disclosed that he would tie the nuptial knot soon. "But it will not be possible for me to extend an invitation to everyone. People can watch my marriage ceremony sitting in the confines of their homes. They can watch it on a TV set," said Shastri. These days his followers were eager to know when and with whom he would get married.