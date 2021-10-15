Rudraprayag: A 10-kilometre-long traffic jam that lasted for four hours blocked the Badrinath-Kedarnath highway. The problem of a traffic jam is being created due to debris that has come at places in the rain. With the increase in the number of passengers in Chardham, the problem of traffic jams has also arisen. During this four hours jam, the passengers were hungry, thirsty passengers and very upset.

Apart from this, due to increasing pressure of vehicles in other narrow markets including Chandrapuri, Bhiri, Kund, Guptkashi, Saudi, there is the jam for hours. Due to this, the general public, as well as the passengers going to and from Kedarnath Dham, are facing problems by getting stuck in the jam. Even after the deployment of police and PRD jawans, the jam is not able to open for hours.