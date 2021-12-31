Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' fame 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo, who met with an accident on December 28, is in a better condition now although still not entirely out of danger. The doctors have said that it would be too soon to say anything just yet.

Sahdev, who became a social media sensation earlier this year for his song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar’, is under medical supervision at the Balaji Hospital in Raipur. He had received serious head injury in the accident. A blood clot behind his eyes and head is still a matter of concern, but the doctors have affirmed that his condition is better than before and he is in a stable state.

Balaji Hospital Head, Dr Devendra Nayak said, "Sahadev was admitted here in a critical condition at 11 pm on Thursday. A blood clot has accumulated inside his head and behind his eyes, along with fracture in two places. Right now it is difficult to say anything for 2 to 3 days. But there has been an improvement in his condition since he first arrived here.”

The doctor said that earlier Sahdev was not able to talk but he is attempting to use his voice and mouth movement now. He also reportedly asked for food, implying an improvement in his neurological condition. “We have two neurosurgeons constantly monitoring Sahadev's condition. Now we just wait and watch, hoping for further improvement,” he added.

As confirmed by Sahadev’s father Guddi Dirdo, the accident occurred while Sahadev was enroute his village on a motorbike with his father. He was initially admitted to the Medical College in Jagdalpur, after which he was referred to the Raipur hospital where he is currently being treated.

