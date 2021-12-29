Raipur (Chattisgarh): Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' went viral earlier this year, met with a road accident on Tuesday in Chattisgarh.

Sahdev has suffered a serious head injury and is being taken to Medical College in Jagdalpur after receiving first aid in Sukma. It is being reported that the little boy was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the accident occurred.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended his help. He is making sure to provide the best medical help to Sahdev at the earliest.

"Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of CMO Chattisgarh. Sahdev was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in July. Later, he also released the revamped version of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' with Badshah.

ANI