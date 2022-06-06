Kottayam (Kerala): The Kottayam Medical College authorities Monday said they will conduct an investigation into the case of a newborn baby's body dumped in the waste bin. Employees of the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL), an agency that is engaged in the disposal of medical waste from government hospitals, had found the baby's dead body in a plastic cover.

The worker noticed the dead body just ahead of the waste disposal process at their plant in Ernakulam. When they checked the batch number on the waste cover, they found that it was collected from Kottayam medical college. The hospital authorities responding over the matter said they had not handed any dead body to the agency to dispose of and if they would have given it, then it should have been accompanied by proper medical records mentioning the cause of death. "If it is a suspicious death, the body would be handed over to the police after postmortem," officials said.

Further hospital authorities said they will conduct an investigation into the matter and raised suspicion that someone would have dumped the body in the waste bin after the baby died under mysterious circumstances.

