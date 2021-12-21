Ranipet: A trader in Tamil Nadu has been arrested for attempting to conduct his wife's delivery at home with the help of YouTube videos. The man's callous action led to his wife's hospitalisation and birth of a stillborn baby.

Police have arrested Loganathan (32), hailing from Nedumpuli village, located near Arakkonam in Ranipet district and are currently holding further inquiries into the matter.

Loganathan, as per information, got married to Gomathi(28) one-and-a-half years back. He attempted the delivery procedure after watching You Tube videos. Gomathi, later on, was admitted to Vellore Government Hospital in a critical condition. The body of the infant has been kept at the hospital for post mortem.

Medical Officer Dr. Mohan of Punnai village has lodged a complaint in Nemili police station about the incident.

Also read: Twins, mother killed in a freak road accident in Karnataka