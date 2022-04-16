Ballygunge (West Bengal): TMC candidate Babul Supriyo on Saturday won the Ballygunge by-poll and said the people of West Bengal are with Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, the TMC candidate on Saturday exuded confidence in winning the election and said the people of West Bengal are with Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. "I'm confident. The 41 per cent voters turnout here rubbished the opposition's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this huge? West Bengal is with Didi and TMC", said Babul Supriyo.

Meanwhile, an elated WB CM Mamata tweeted, "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving a decisive mandate to AITC party candidates. We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again."

The by-polls were necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Ballygunge Assembly seat by-poll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. Speaking on the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll, Supriyo said, "Asansol has given me much love and I will always appreciate it. Shatrughan Sinha's victory is also certain. Before reaching the final phase of the result every moment is interesting and let's enjoy the journey."

