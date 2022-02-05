Meerut: Ahead of the UP assembly polls and the campaign going on in full swing, the convoy of Dangal girl Babita Phogat, who was in Meerut on Saturday to seek support for the BJP candidate in the district, was attacked. Some people have reportedly been injured during the attack, while the vehicle in which Phogat was traveling has also been damaged. The injured persons have lodged an FIR in the matter while the police have taken up the investigation, as informed by Babita Phogat.

After this whole incident, Phogat has alleged that the entire incident was planned and executed by the goons of the Samajwadi Party. She further clarified that some SP workers attacked her convoy campaigning for the BJP candidate Mahendra Pal in the village of Sardhana without any reason, "They didn't think twice before attacking the women in our convoy. This clearly shows how unsafe their government is for us women. We have understood it by now. We cannot be safe if goods like these remain in power," she said.

Phogat further went on to take a dig at the SP by pointing out that Chaudhary Ajit Singh had once said that every car with the Samajwadi Party flag on it will essentially have a goon sitting inside and that the party has proved him right today.

