Haridwar: Commenting on Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami's decision to conduct a survey on madrassas in the state, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that the survey is a "must" considering the "substantial growth" in cases of religious conversion in the state. Parallelly commenting on the spike in cases of Lumpy Virus disease among the cattle in the country, he apprehended Pakistan's involvement in spreading the disease in India.

"Uttarakhand is the spiritual capital of the country, but we have people with wrong intentions in the state as well. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken the decision to conduct the survey after he noticed the spread of religious frenzy in the state. The unconstitutional conversions have to stop," Ramdev Baba said.

Asked about the demand made by the president of the Akhara Parishad to close down madrassas in the state, Ramdev said, "When I came to Haridwar 30 years ago, there was no Islamic frenzy here. But now some people are trying to destroy this Devbhoomi, this is a matter of concern." He further said that those who are not doing anything wrong, need not be afraid.

Also read: Patanjali working on finding solutions for Lumpy Skin Disease: Ramdev

Meanwhile, speaking about the fast-growing Lumpy Virus disease, Baba Ramdev underlined that the disease has specifically spread very fast within the border states lining Pakistan. "This could be a man-made virus and could have been intentionally spread in India as a part of a conspiracy. The disease has killed lakhs of cows. 'Gaumata' is the biggest symbol of life in Sanatan Dharma. The matter should be investigated," the Yoga guru said.

Commenting on Gautam Adani being listed as the second richest man in the world, and the criticism the Modi government received from some masses, Baba Ramdev said that some people in India are just jealous. "People should be happy that someone from India has reached this position. Some people are just jealous and therefore can't look at the bigger picture," he said.