Prayagraj (UP): After BJP's historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, people in the state are showcasing their support for CM-elect Yogi Adityanath in a unique way.

Post the results, people celebrated taking out bulldozer rallies in support of Yogi Adityanath. Generally referred to as "Maharaj ji", Yogi earned this new sobriquet of "bulldozer baba" during the 2022 Assembly elections due to his frequent reference of the heavy machine which his dispensation deployed to raze the "ill-gotten property" of criminals and mafias in the state.

Interestingly, after the verdict, women are preferring 'bulldozer' mehndis. "We played Saffron Holi on March 10 (when BJP won). Now bulldozer mehndi is trending," a woman said. Mehndi is a form of body art and temporary skin decoration usually drawn on hands or legs. Decorative designs are created on a person's body, using a paste, created from the powdered dry leaves of the henna plant. It is just that this time, instead of floral shapes, women prefer bulldozer design.