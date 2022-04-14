Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police arrested Baba Bajrang Muni Das for his controversial remarks on Muslim women. The UP police took him into custody on Wednesday. Mahant of the Sangat Ashram Baba Bajrang Muni had courted a controversy a few days ago when he issued threats of outraging the modesty of Muslim women in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A video of his alleged 'hate speech' went viral, thereafter the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against him. Later, Baba Bajrang Muni also released a video asking for an apology. On the other hand, taking cognizance of the matter, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma had written a letter to the UP DGP urging to register an FIR against Baba Bajrang Muni as well as his arrest. The priest had made controversial remarks against Muslim women while addressing a gathering in front of a Sitapur mosque in Uttar Pradesh six days ago. The UP police then took up investigation.

