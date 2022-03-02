Mumbai: Reacting to the Mumbai Sessions Court's rejection of the pre-arrest bail plea of Kirit Somaiya's son Neil Somaiya, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that both the father and the son shall be in jail soon irrespective of their vile efforts of escaping the crimes they have committed.

"They always pretend they didn't do anything. Why did they go to court with the pre-arrest bail application then? If they are innocent and not clear under what charges they are being arrested, on what basis did they file the pre-arrest bail application?" he asked while talking to a group of reporters. He also referred to one of his recent tweets wherein he had emphasized that both father and son will definitely go to jail.

"Mark my words... I repeat: "Baap Beta jail Jayenge". Period. And rest assured, apart from Baap & Beta, 3 Central agency officials and their "Vasuli Agents" will also go behind bars. Maharashtra Jhukega Nahi!" his tweet read.

"Maharashtra police are capable of investigating the smartest of the crimes. The Central Investigation Agency has committed serious crimes like ransom and recovery. If the CIA officials think they have their own state here, they are in a delusion. Maharashtra Police also has the power to take action. Their records speak for them," Raut added while speaking to the reporters.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya's son BJP corporator Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court headed by Judge Deepak Bhagwat on Tuesday. No charges have been filed against Neil yet. Consequently, no case has been registered in this regard. However, the allegations against him are politically motivated. Senior lawyer Ashok Mundargi, on behalf of Somaiya, demanded that a notice be issued 72 hours before taking strict action against him.

