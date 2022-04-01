Suryapet(Telangana): Sriram, a B.Tech student, was arrested by Suryapet police on Thursday while he was selling DMT drugs to a customer service executive. According to Suryapet police, "the B. Tech student has set up a lab in his house at Kondapur, Hyderabad for preparing the drugs. He was addicted to drugs while he was studying and after 2 years of struggle he finally prepared the DMT drug."

"He turned his entire house into the laboratory where he kept Pippet, Beaker, mask, etc. After attempting to prepare it for 2 years, he finally prepared the DMT Drug. Initially, he experimented with the drug by sharing it with his friends. The drug is so strong that 1 gram of DMT drug will give intoxication to 20 people," police added.

After extensive research on the internet by collecting specific chemicals and also by visiting places where foreign tourists gather in large numbers. He collected the formula from tourists who came to Rishikesh and the Himalayan region. He purchased raw materials online and then started to prepare the DMT drug.

Also Read: Mumbai: NCB gets 60 more days to file charge sheet in drugs case involving Aryan Khan

After preparing the drug successfully, he sold it to Deepak who is a customer service executive working in a software company. He sold it for Rs 8,000 per gram. While selling drugs in Jubilee Hills to Deepak, the police caught the duo red-handed and they were arrested and remanded into custody, police said. Around 8 grams of DMT drug, manufacturing equipment, and cell phones were seized from the accused.

What is DMT drug: DMT is a hallucinogenic tryptamine drug that usually comes in the form of a white, crystalline powder. It is used as a recreational psychedelic drug and prepared by various cultures for ritual purposes as an entheogen. It can be smoked in a pipe, vaporized, injected, or snorted. DMT kicks in pretty fast, producing effects within 5 to 10 minutes. Plant-based brews tend to produce effects within 20 to 60 minutes. It is a powerful substance that can cause a number of mental and physical side effects.