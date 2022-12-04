Rampur: National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal Chaudhary Jayant Singh and SP leader Azam Khan in a public meeting here launched a fresh attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Saturday. They had come to address the public and appeal for votes in support of SP candidate Asim Raja. During the public gathering, Asim Raja took a dig at the UP CM saying that if anyone says anything against the CM, there is a lawsuit filed against him. He alleged that the UP government is using the police forces arbitrarily. People have lost their freedom and live in constant fear due to the fascist ways of the government.

The SP leader went on to say that UP is not governed in a proper way and that the Yogi government has reached here only by telling lies. Khan on the stage said he is the biggest criminal in the eyes of Yogi as he never shies away from raising questions about the ruling party. Displeased Khan said, "I am at fault, my son and wife are at fault."

Sharing the stage with Jayant Singh, Azam Khan shared fond memories of his early days in politics and his long association with the Singhs. Citing his first political association, he spoke about Chaudhary Charan Singh, Jayant's grandfather, who he considers his mentor in politics. He further said that he won his first election on the ticket given by Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Also read: SP leader Azam Khan booked for 'indecent' remarks against women during election rally

Commenting on a case filed against him for making controversial remarks about women, Khan said that his only intention was to help women. He said that he has been fighting for women's rights, and it pains to see how his words have been misconstrued. Meanwhile, Singh was enraged by the state government's inefficiency in providing security to the main witness of Lakhimpur. He said it's a shame that the state government does not comply with the Supreme Court's order.