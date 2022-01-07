Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will hear the application filed by the state government against former cabinet minister Azam Khan for the cancellation of bail in a dozen criminal cases registered in Rampur on February 2. The order was given by Justice Rajiv Gupta.

Earlier, the state government had filed the application in December 2020 thus the court issued a notice to Azam Khan on January 31, 2021, and sought a reply in five weeks but till now the reply has not been filed. Meanwhile, the hearing has been adjourned for the fourth time till February 2.

There are dozens of criminal cases registered against Azam Khan, including illegally buying land through Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. In many cases, orders have been given to release him on bail.

Also Read: Demand for release of Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam now on wedding invitation