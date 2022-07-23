Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to return his Z category security detail. Speaking to the media, Khan said he and his family receive many threats, adding that the current Y category security was of no use to him.

"I have received many threats along with my family members. I appeal to Uttar Pradesh government to return my 'Z' category security. Right now I have 'Y' category security which is of no relevance," he said. Notably, the security detail of various MLAs was reduced after a meeting of the Security committee which took place in 2017, soon after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in UP.

The list included Khan as well, who had protested against the move in 2019 by walking around without a gunman. The situation was sorted after an intervention by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the time. Under Y category security, 11 police and paramilitary personnel are deployed, while in Z category, the number rises to 28. (with Agency inputs)