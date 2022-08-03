Agra: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to mark the 75th Independence, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued an order to give free entry to tourists to protected monuments and sites across the country. No fees will be charged to domestic or foreign visitors. According to ASI, from August 5 to 15, free entry will be available to all the monuments of the country including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Qutub Minar.

The Azadi Ka Mohatsav is an initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to celebrate and commemorate India's 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The Government of India decided to celebrate the 75 years of Independence of India, with great excitement.

The celebrations include various programs, performances, various rallies, community carnivals, etc. Earlier, PM Modi urged Indians to replace their social media profile picture with the flag of India from 2nd August to 15th August.