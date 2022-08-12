Hyderabad: Bhupathi Krishnamurthy, also known as the Telangana Gandhi, was born in Mulkanur of the erstwhile Warangal district. He was one of the pioneers, who raised his voice not only for the freedom struggle, but also for a separate state for Telangana. He selflessly donated 600 acres of land during the freedom struggle and for the separate Telangana movement. But today, his family is fighting against all odds to make ends meet.

He breathed his last on February 15, 2015, just months after the formation of Telangana on June 2, 2014, leaving behind a son Shyamsundar. Due to financial constraints, Shyamsundar and his wife also died shortly, who were survived by two sons and a daughter. His family currently lives in a rented house and the entire burden of the family is borne by his son Bhupathi Pudnachander. Another son Srichand is mentally challenged. Purnachander works as a part-time lecturer at CKM College and has asked officials to upgrade it to a permanent job, but they did not respond to his request.

In 2015, 250 yards of land opposite Hanumakonda Zoo Park was allotted to the family of Bhupathi Krishnamurthy. However, his family does not even have the needed resources to guard that plot with a wall around it. Though he had termed the Gandhi of Telangana and showered with medals and titles, after his demise, the government turned a deaf ear to the needs of his family.

"The government should support the family of Bhupathi Krishnamurthy, who was also a close friend of MK Gandhi since pre-Independence times and had rebelled against Britishers, feudal lords of the region and Nizams. The State government should build them a house so that their family can lead a dignified life in society. They should be supported in every way to eke out their livelihood," said Ampasayya Naveen, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awardee.