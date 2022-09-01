New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is playing the BJP’s game to destabilize the grand old party and claimed that the grand old party would emerge stronger from the present crisis. A spate of resignations by senior leaders has hit the J&K Congress following the exit of veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad who chose to part ways after a five-decade long stint on August 26.

In his resignation letter, the veteran levelled allegations against Rahul Gandhi for weakening the party through his controversial decisions in the past. “Of course, Azad is playing the game of BJP. The plan is to destabilize the Congress ahead of the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be launched on September 7 and will be led by Rahulji,” AICC in charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil told this ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

“Further, Azad is planning to launch his new outfit on September 4, the same day Rahul will address the party’s national rally in Delhi against Modi government’s policies which have led to price rise and unemployment,” she said. The AICC in charge acknowledged that the recent spate of resignations in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress is a setback but claimed that it would not affect the party much.

“The resignations are a setback but the exodus of leaders will not make a difference to the party. New leadership will emerge from the crisis and will take the party ahead,” said Patil. The Congress had been doubtful over the conduct of those who are leaving now, said Patil.

“The leaders who are resigning in groups now have been in the party’s list of doubtful persons for several years. In the past, they never took part in the various AICC programs and agitations over public issues. Their conduct was always doubtful. I had shared my concerns with Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was a senior leader from the UT and with former PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir,” she said.

The AICC in charge, however, did not expect that veterans like Peerzada Mohammed Syed and Taj Mohiuddin would also resign from the party. “I had met the two of them in Srinagar on August 20, just days before Azad resigned. The two had shared their views on the political future with me but I did not expect they would resign,” said Patil.

The AICC general secretary noted that she was pained by the language that Azad used in his resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, especially for her late husband Rajiv Gandhi, a former prime minister and party chief. “He used words like ‘your husband’ in his letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi. I was pained at this,” said Patil. The Congress veteran slammed Azad for charging later that ‘he was forced to leave his home.’

“I was very surprised that he made such allegations. That same home gave so much to you over the past 50 years. But when the family was facing problems, he chose to leave the home. One does not leave one’s home if there is a problem in the family. You stay there and help the family face the problem,” said Patil.

According to the AICC in charge, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were aware of Azad’s influence in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress and used to send her to discuss the issues with Azad.

“In July, I organized a meeting in Delhi which was attended by Azad, senior leader Ambika Soni and AICC general secretary in charge of organization KC Venugopal. The four of us had discussions about revamping the J&K unit. Azad suggested four names for the post of new PCC chief as Ghulam Ahmed Mir had resigned,” said Patil.

“Later, when we told Azad that we had decided to announce the name of Viqar Rasool as the new J&K PCC chief, he insisted on another name. I then asked him, ``Why did you give four names if you wanted only one,” she said. The Congress veteran recalled when she saw Azad holding the national flag and marching along with Rahul and Priyanka on August 5, she thought that the issues between Ghulam Nabi and Sonia Gandhi had been settled.

“But then came the shocker of his resignation. I don’t know what was the trigger for it,” said Patil, adding that the people of J&K are surprised over Azad’s move initially but have not liked it. She expressed the hope that the new leadership announced recently in Jammu and Kashmir would take the party ahead.

“Even as we talk, Viqar Rasool and Ghulam Ahmed Mir are holding consultations with other senior leaders on how to deal with the present situation. They told me that the party will emerge stronger from the present crisis and that things will be better. They sounded hopeful, and so am I. I am sure the new generation leaders will take the Congress forward in J&K,” Patil added.