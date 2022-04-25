Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hanuman Chalisa recitation has now started on loudspeakers in a temple in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, Hanuman Chalisa was recited four times till evening in the ancient Khedapati Hanuman Mandir at Chandrabhaga. Hindu organisations said that Hanuman Chalisa will be recited at the same time when azan will be given on loudspeakers in mosques. Organisations say loudspeakers will soon be installed in other temples as well.

A large number of devotees reached the Khedapati Hanuman temple to recite Hanuman Chalisa. Here 'aarti' is performed to the Lord daily at 9 am and 8 pm. Organisers say that Ramdhun and Hanuman Chalisa will be recited five times through loudspeakers from this temple daily. The organiser of the event is an advocate, who is running a campaign across the city, and says that noise pollution is being created from mosques by installing loudspeakers without permission. Even after lodging complaints many times, loudspeakers installed in mosques are not being removed by the administration. Hence, Hanuman Chalisa will be recited in temples five times a day.

People and organisations from different police station limits of Indore had appealed for the removal of loudspeakers in mosques stating that these loudspeakers are creating a public nuisance and noise pollution. Recently, the District Bar Association of Indore had started a campaign to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Sadhvi Pragya Singh had said that when it comes to sadhus-sannyasis, they worship God, and meditate, but do not disturb anyone. She said that people are disturbed by morning azan.

Read: BJP leader plays Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker in UP