Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government has already issued a notice where it has clearly specified the decibel level of 'azaan' (Islamic call to prayers) that can be played through a loudspeaker.

"Maharashtra Home Minister has already issued a guideline where it has stated how much decibel level should be there while observing 'azaan',” Sanjay Raut said.

There has been an ongoing row raging on the use of loudspeakers for 'azaan'. It started in Maharashtra and has now rocked Karnataka as well.

The issue was triggered by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray who demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played outside places of worship for Muslims

Putting his views on the ongoing row, Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, president of Jama Masjid, Nagpur, said "Azaan lasts for a maximum of 2 to 2.5 minutes and the noise of the sound at the time of azaan from the mosque remains within the directed limits and doesn't fall under category of 'noise pollution'. And many other social programs had more noise than azaan".

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, said the state government will discuss the order of the court and will talk to the Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil about it.

