Lucknow: The UP STF probing the admission of 891 fake students in Ayush Colleges in Uttar Pradesh arrested 12 people, including the suspended director of Ayurveda Services SN Singh and the nodal officer for counselling Umakant Yadav in the Ayush admission scam. All the accused have been lodged in Hazratganj police station and the government has recommended the CBI investigate the scam. The arrests have been made after several days of investigation.

Kuldeep, a representative of the vendor company nominated by the Uptron Powertronics, a company engaged in data feeding and some employees of Uptron have also been arrested in connection with the scam. The scam pertains to the academic session of 2021 where a case of 891 fake student admissions in Ayush Colleges in Uttar Pradesh came to the fore. The arrests were made based on the FIR lodged on November 4 against SN Singh, the director of Uptron Powertronics and Kuldeep Singh, the representative of the vendor company V-3 Soft Solution Pvt Ltd.

It was alleged that 891 students were allotted seats in Ayush Colleges in Ayurveda, Homeopathic and Unani colleges in the academic session 2021 ignoring the merit of NEET-UG. Not only this, good colleges were allotted to students with low merit. CM Yogi took cognisance of the matter and handed over the case to the STF fur further investigation.

The STF summoned the principals of 23 colleges in connection with the scam. In its investigation, STF found many malpractices practised in the admission procedure leading to 891 students being wrongly admitted to BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses by tampering with the merit list in connivance with the officials and the company. On November 7, the State government recommended the CBI investigate the matter, but the CBI has not yet taken up the matter.