Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Researchers and doctors at Kashi Hindu University developed an Ayurvedic concoction 'Gojhiwadi Kwath' medicine, claiming that it can help in fighting the Covid-19 virus in patients. Researchers further claimed that the Ayurvedic concoction will be effective in tackling 11 variants or mutants of Covid-19. During the third wave of Coronavirus, the medicine proved to be a panacea for Covid-19 patients. Not a single patient died after taking this Ayurvedic medicine, said researchers.

Researchers said that the Ayurvedic medicine contains Phytochemical Fortunelin, which helps in killing 11 types of mutants of Coronavirus. The research finding was published in the International General Computers in Biology and Medicine. Two doses of 'Gojhiwadi Kwath' medicine were given to patients infected with Coronavirus, daily. The drugs helped in curing lung and respiratory tract infections.

Thereafter, taking into consideration the efficacy of the medicine, a joint team of Ayurvedic doctors Parameswarappa and Sushil Kumar Dubey decided to carry on the experiments. Around 500 Covid-19 patients were given medicines and the outcome of the experiments was surprising. Associate Professor of Bioinformatics Dr Rajiv Mishra began working on it.

Dr Rajiv Mishra talking about the efficacy of the medicine said that the Kwath drug was given to Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment under the supervision of the Ayurveda Department. "We took out components from 100 molecules and then started studying it. We also took the help of computers to study 29 different types of Coronavirus proteins. The research finding helped us to conclude that it can eliminate 11 types of Covid-19 proteins. Besides, we learnt that Kada was working as an immunity booster."